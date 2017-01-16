Huawei Mate 9 with 6GB of RAM spotted online

After a couple of months of the launch of Huawei’s latest flagship, the Mate 9, the company seems to have added another variant to the Mate 9 lineup. Yes, you read it right. According to a report published by GSMArena, a 6GB variant of the Mate 9 along with 128GB of storage space was spotted on several online stores across the world.

And, in case you are wondering if this is a Porsche Design Mate 9, no it’s not. It is the same old Huawei Mate 9 with 5.9-inch Full HD display, in-house Kirin 960 chipset, and dual lens camera co-engineered by Leica among others. But now, it is also available with 6GB of RAM.

Also Read: Here’s the most common password of 2016

To recollect, Huawei unveiled the Mate 9 alongside the Porsche Design Mate 9 back in November 2016. The standard Mate 9 was released with a price tag of EUR 699 (approximately Rs. 50,722) whereas the more premium Porsche Design Mate 9 was priced at EUR 1,395 (approximately Rs. 1,01,228).

As far as the pricing of the new handset is concerned, it is priced at USD 800 (approximately Rs. 54,528) in several Chinese stores.