Huawei MediaPad T3, M3 Lite price and specs leaked

After the Huawei MediaPad T3 spotted during Wi-Fi certification and approval from Federal Communications Commission (FCC), some information's regarding its specs are out now.

Popular tipster, Roland Quandt shared few newest data about the MediaPad T3. Like other devices, even this Android tablet will come in different sizes. Known as Huawei MediaPad T3, it comes with a 7-inch screen and priced at 129 euros. With 8GB Of internal storage, it supports Wi-Fi connectivity in it. Being the lower budget device, this may not have a support for LTE model.

Huawei's new Android tablet armada is coming soon... four models, ranging from 7 to 10 inch and 129 to 379 Euro. #MediaPadT3 #MediaPadM3 pic.twitter.com/HQJWxTok8U — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 3, 2017

While speaking about price, this can be considered as the cheapest among four rumored Huawei tablets which launch soon. On the other hand, tabs by name Huawei MediaPad T3 8 and the MediaPad T3 10 features an 8-inch and 10-inch display respectively. Both are said to come with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The tab with the Wi-Fi only option will cost 219 euros whereas, the LITE variants of MediaPad T3 is priced at 239 euros. Likewise, the Wi-Fi only and LTE variants of MediaPad T3 10 will be available for 229 euros and 279 euros respectively.

The Lite version called Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite10 also has a 10-inch display and coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. 329 euros will be the cost of Wi-Fi only variant whereas its LTE variant is offered at 379 euros.

According to rumors, all the variants are said to be powered by MediaTek processors. Few sources also say that these tablets may launch in Europe for now, but soon they may be made available in US market as well. The information regarding the US based price and also the release date is not yet known.