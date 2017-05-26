Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus launching today: What to expect

Huawei is all set to launch its new Nova series smartphones the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus on May 26 at 12 pm IST (2:30 pm CST).

Earlier the company had announced the launch event via a poster and now Huawei will unveil the smartphones today. Meanwhile, the writing on the poster has given some hints about the camera that the new smartphone would be featuring. Basically, the new smartphones are expected to come with a 20MP front camera and probably a dual camera setup at the back.

Despite all the earlier rumors and leaks, now that the smartphone is officially being revealed we will have the confirmed configuration of the devices.

However, just to recall some of the previous leaks and rumors the Huawei Nova 2 is said to come with a fingerprint sensor at the back, along with cameras. The smartphone is expected to feature 5.2-inch full-HD screen, HiSilicon Kirin 658 SoC or Snapdragon 660 process paired with 4GB RAM, and 3000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Also, the smartphone will supposedly come in Green, Pink, Black, and Blue colors.

Talking about Huawei Nova 2 Plus, the smartphone is expected to come with a 5.5-inch full-HD screen but other specifications will most likely remain the same. The recent GeekBench listing revealed that this variant would feature 4GB RAM, Android 7.0 with Huawei's EMUI on top, and 1.7GHz octa-core processor.

While these are only rumored specs, it does seem that the smartphones will be in the mid-range category. Besides, we don't have to wait for long for official word as today everything will be disclosed.