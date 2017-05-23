Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus leaked in fresh promo images

We have been hearing a lot of rumors about the Huawei Nova 2 and the Huawei Nova 2 Plus. Both the smartphones are said to launch on May 26, which is just three days from today. Today, promo images of them have popped up online, kind of confirming the news. Not only this, the Huawei Nova 2 has made an appearance on the GFXBench as well.

Thanks to the countless number of leaks, we have got quite a good idea about the upcoming phones. The new promo images have also revealed that the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus will be available in two color options: Black and Rose Gold. Now, you might be sceptical about the authenticity of these images. However, as claimed by Slashleaks, the images have appeared on Huawei's official online store.

So chances of them being false are very low. In any case, read on to know what new information we have obtained from these leaks.

Rear dual cameras While only one phone is pictured here, both the devices are expected to look quite the same. Needless to say, the Huawei Nova 2 Plus will come with a larger body and display. Apparently, these two phones will feature a rear dual camera setup. And the camera modules will have a slight bump. You can also see a LED flash located beside the cameras. Additionally, there is a fingerprint scanner located on the back. Sleek design According to the pictures, the phones will be sporting a really stylish design. They are expected to have a narrow body with the Huawei branding on the back. The left side of the phones will apparently hold the SIM-tray. While on the right, there will be the power button and volume rocker. Expected specs As mentioned earlier, the Nova 2 has been spotted on the GFXBench. According to the benchmark listing, it will come with a 5-inch display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. There will be an Octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz under its hood. Most probably, it will be the Hisilicon Kirin 658 chipset. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. There seems to be a confusion regarding the camera department. Talking about the Huawei Nova 2 Plus, save for the display size, it is likely to have more or less the same specifications.

