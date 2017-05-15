Huawei Nova 2, Nova 2 Plus leaked poster reveals other color variants

Just a week back, we have seen a poster surfaced online speaking about the launch date of Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphone. According to the poster, these two much awaited Huawei phones will be launched on May 26.

Though the company stayed cowart about this launch date, now there is another leak poster which made its way to headline. All this hints us the nearing date of launch event. This next generation smartphone with metal body and better battery backup, has no doubt in gaining wide popularity among youngsters. Ahead of its launch, we have also seen few leaked pictures of this handset revealing some specs.

Informations revealed by this poster This newly leaked image clearly shows the rear portion of the device giving us some clues about its optics and design. In this poster, Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus are shown in three different color variants- blue, green and pink. Also Read: Things we know so far about Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus which are likely to launch on May 26 On the other hand, the front portion reveals black colored bezels. Whereas, the images shown in TENAA listing had bezels with white color. Camera details No much information regarding the optics is known. If we observe the image carefully, we can identify the dual camera setup on the rear which is aligned horizontally. The dual LED flash is located next to it. The Nova phones launched before had just single camera on the rear. Other than camera, there is also a fingerprint scanner on the back. Appearance Design wise, both the Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus will share similar design concept. As expected, Nova 2 will b slightly larger in size. Also Read: Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus with dual camera hits TENAA The smaller variant Nova 2 will have a 5.1-inch display and its plus variant will sport a display of 5.5-inch. These smartphones will have a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Other attributes Both this upcoming Nova handsets will be powered by Snapdragon 660 platform and will house a larger battery of 3,000 mAh capacity. The phones are said to run on Android 7.0 Nougat along with Emotion UI on top of it. Pricing details are not known, but the launch is expected to happen on May 26th.

