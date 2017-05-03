Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus with dual camera hits TENAA

Huawei has launched its mid-range smartphones such as Huawei Nova and Nova Plus last year in Europe and China. They are known for offering phones with high-end specs at an affordable price.

Now, new photos of two other Huawei smartphones have appeared on China's Telecom regulatory agency, TENAA. Though it's not confirmed yet, everyone is believing it to be the next-gen Huawei phones Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus. Like the current trend, we can expect Nova 2 Plus to come with some additional features compared to the standard variant. Let us see what are the specs revealed by TENAA this time.

Nova 2 looks smaller As expected, the Nova 2 comes in a slightly smaller size than its Plus variant. With a 5.1-inch display, it does not include a home button like its predecessors. Also Read: Huawei is the best Chinese smartphone maker in Q1 2017 Just looking at the leaked picture itself we can make out that the device has a completely black display in the front. Dual rear camera To keep up with the standard maintained by recently released smartphones, even Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus features a dual camera setup at the rear. The picture reveals that this setup is placed horizontally on both the devices and comes with a single lens shutter. Both has similar design If we observe carefully, both the devices have similar design at the rear. So, one may confuse Nova 2 with Nova 2 Plus easily if the size is not considered. Also Read: Huawei regains its position beats Oppo: Canalys Software used The Nova 2 and its Plus variant are said to be integrated with 16nm Hisilicon Kirin 660 processor under the hood. Both the devices have a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear which is clearly visible in the picture. Nova 2 rumors As it is mentioned earlier, the Nova 2 Plus will have a larger screen size compared to Nova 2. It is rumored to have a bigger screen size of at least 5.5 inches. Other details of this phone are not yet known.

