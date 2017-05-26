Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus with dual rear cameras and 20MP front camera launched

Huawei had earlier sent out invites for the launch event of its new smartphones for May 26. And as scheduled, the company has just unveiled its two new handsets Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus in China.

Interestingly, it seems Huawei has put in a lot of focus on the camera department with its new Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones. So basically, what you will be getting is a camera-centric smartphone. The company has even included a dual camera setup with this models. Apart from that another key highlight of these devices is that the company is offering the latest version of Android.

That being said, both Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus come with similar specs and features. The only differences that you will find is in the native storage space, battery, and screen size. Other aspects are all similar.

Well, let's have a look at some of the features and specifications of the two smartphones.

Huawei Nova 2 The Huawei Nova 2 comes with a 5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display and a 2.36GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) which is paired with MaliT830-MP2 GPU which will handle graphic operations. The smartphone further features 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via micro SD card. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skin on top. The phone is backed by 2,950 mAh battery. As for the optics, Huawei Nova 2 sports a dual real camera setup of 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel with LED flash, PFAF, 1.25μm pixel size, and f/1.8 aperture. At the front, the device is equipped with a 20-megapixel camera. The dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G, GPS, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB Type C. The Huawei Nova measures 142.2 x 68.9 x 6.9mm and weighs 143 grams. Huawei Nova 2 Plus Talking about Huawei Nova 2 Plus, this variant comes with a bigger 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D glass on top and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The handset is powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) coupled with MaliT830-MP2 GPU. Th smartphone offers 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, which is again expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Huawei Nova 2 also runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1. The device is backed up by a 3340mAh battery. The Huawei Nova 2 Plus also sports a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel with LED flash, PFAF, 1.25-micron pixel size, f/1.9 aperture. Nova 2 Plus like its smaller sibling also sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. This smartphone also comes will connectivity options like 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS, a USB Type C and Bluetooth 4.2. The Huawei Nova Plus measures 153.9 x 74.9 x 6.9mm and weighs 169 grams. Pricing and Availability The Huawei Nova 2 is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs. 23,500), while the Huawei Nova 2 Plus is priced at CNY 2,899 (approx Rs. 27,200). Both the smartphones are available for pre-order starting today. The devices will be available for sale in China from 16 June. Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus will also be available in five color options like Aurora Blue, Grass Green, Gold, Obsidian Black and Rose Gold.