Huawei, OPPO & Vivo said to ship fewer smartphones this year

In the previous year, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo were the top three companies in China with the most number of smartphones shipped. While it was speculated their pace would remain the same this year also, a new report by a publication called DigiTimes suggests otherwise.

According to the report, the companies have lowered their targets for this year due to some restrictions in increasing shipments in International markets. Currently, Huawei holds the number one position in China while is number three in the international standing. It has made a lot of efforts to remove Apple and Samsung from the top but has failed. Even after it has invested a huge amount of money in adverts and marketing.

Unfortunately, the investment affected the profits earned by the company in 2016. And unfortunately, Huawei has not made any progress so far. Industry analysts believe that its almost negligible presence in the US is one of the reasons behind the company's slow growth.

Another report by Korean publication Business Post predicts that Huawei is expected to ship 30 million units in the second quarter of 2017. However, in Q2 2016, 32 million Huawei phones were shipped. However, the accuracy of this report is questionable, as previous information stated that the company had shipped 34.2 million smartphones in the first quarter of this year.

This means it has witnessed a growth of 21% as compared to last year. Talking about Oppo and Vivo, their condition is apparently worse. Both the companies have a target of 150 million units each for this year but probably they would fall short.