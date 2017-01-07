Huawei to Out a Tango Enabled Smartphone Shortly

Despite the fact that Augmented Reality on smartphones is yet to go mainstream, smartphone vendors are having no second thoughts on manufacturing phones with AR capabilities. Lenovo, the Chinese tech giant, had unveiled the first ever Tango-enabled phone last year in the form of Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

And, just a couple of days ago, Asus, the Taiwanese company had also unveiled its first AR phone which goes by the moniker Asus ZenFone AR. Now, the latest company to join the bandwagon is none other than Huawei. In an interview with Android Authority, the company confirmed that it is planning to out a Tango-enabled smartphone in the "near future."

SEE ALSO: Why Dual Camera Lens Setup on Smartphones Has Become A Trend

However, the company kept mum about the specifications, pricing, or the launch date. So, at this point in time, we barely know anything about the yet-to-be-announced Tango phone from Huawei.

But, given the fact that we have already seen a couple of Tango-based smartphones launched in the recent past, one thing is clear: the upcoming smartphone will have advanced sensors for motion tracking and depth sensing.

That said, it remains to be seen if the phone will come with high-end specs like the recently launched Asus ZenFone AR or will it come with mediocre specs. Also, by the time Huawei outs the smartphone, we really hope there will be more apps to make use of the hardware.