Huawei P10 can be the most expensive P series smartphone ever, launching at MWC 2017

There have been innumerable speculations making rounds on the internet about the upcoming Huawei P10. The latest rumor suggests that the smartphone can be the most expensive P series device ever.

In a twitter handle, someone with a username @Ricciolo1 claims that Huawei P10 will be an expensive handset among all the P series smartphones. The tweet read: "Let alone the #porsche design, get ready for the most #expensive P device ever #Huawei #mwc17 #crazy prices." Well, there has been no confirmation by the Chinese smartphone vendor on the same as of yet.

Reading the tweet, it indicates that Huawei P10 might come with a Porsche design similar to that of the Mate 9. Other rumors suggest that Huawei P10 smartphone may sport Leica dual-rear camera on the rear side of the device, while the fingerprint sensor placed on the back cover.

The smartphone is also rumored to come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD curved display on both the edges, along with a capsule-shaped home button at the bottom-front and power and volume buttons situated on the right panel of the device. Not only that, the smartphone is expected to feature a top-of-the-line hardware.

Wherein other rumors suggest that Huawei P10 is likely to be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM, and may also support wireless charging and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone is expected to make its first public appearance at the MWC 2017 event alongside Huawei P10 Plus.

