Huawei P10 launch date confirmed for February 26

Mobile World Congress 2017 is almost approaching. With that, the smartphone vendor across the globe are sending out press invites and are alongside gearing up to showcase their products.

After Nokia, LG, and now Huawei joins the race and sends out a media invite for the MWC 2017, dated February 26. Well, predictions for a long time have been that the Chinese smartphone vendor may unveil the most rumored Huawei P10 and P10 Plus at MWC event.

Well, not sure about the Huawei P10 Plus, but Huawei P10 is all set to make its first public appearance on February 26, at the MWC 2017 press meet.

The Chinese smartphone vendor release a 20-second video that went live on YouTube. The teaser shows two eyes, which confirms that the upcoming and most awaited Huawei P10 may sport dual camera set up like P9.

Well, the official teaser doesn't reveal any further information about the specs and price of the to-be-announced smartphone. However, there have been a lot of speculations about the device across the webosphere for over several months now.

To recall, Huawei P10 will be available in three variants wherein the first one will come packed with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity, available at a price tag of 508$, which when calculated comes roughly around Rs. 34,120.

While the second variant will sport a 4GB RAM and 64GB of the native storage unit which will be roughly around Rs. 39,963. Moving ahead, the third version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage unit will be available around 683$, which be around Rs. 45,874.

Further talking about the specifications, P10 may come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD curved display on both the edges, along with a capsule-shaped home button at the bottom-front and power and volume buttons situated on the right panel of the device.

Not only that, the smartphone is expected to feature a top-of-the-line hardware. In terms of optics, the upcoming Huawei P10 smartphone may sport Leica dual-rear camera on the rear side of the device, while the fingerprint sensor placed on the back cover.

Other rumors suggest that the smartphone may be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM, and may also support wireless charging and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Further, Huawei P10 will be available in new color schemes which include purple and green.

This information should be taken with a pinch of salt, and the Chinese smartphone vendor is yet to confirm on all the mentioned rumors about the specs and price of the upcoming Huawei P10.