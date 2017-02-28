Huawei P10 Lite caught in the wild, complete specs leaked

Just after the official launch of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, the company seems to be prepping to launch another P10 variant dubbed the P10 Lite.

The Huawei P10 Lite was spotted on a Dutch retailer website revealing the major specs of the device. In fact, the retailer seems to have already started accepting pre-orders for €349 (approximately Rs. 24,668).

As per the listing, the smartphone features mid-range specifications which include an in-house Kirin 655 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage space, and 5.2-inch Full HD display.

In terms of design though, the P10 Lite has slightly different design language. For instance, the fingerprint scanner is moved to back, and there's no dual camera setup at the back. Speaking of which, there will be a 12MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture at the back along with a LED flash. At the front will be an 8MP camera for selfie enthusiasts.

The handset will boot Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 out-of-the-box and will pack a 3,000mAh non-removable battery for the juice.

Also, the listing reveals that the smartphone will be made available in Black, Gold, and White color variants. It is alleged to be unveiled sometime in March. However, we recommend you take the information with a pinch of salt since these are just rumors.

