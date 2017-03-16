Huawei P10 Lite goes official in Malaysia; might come soon to India

Huawei P10 Lite that was rumored to be announced in February along with the P10 and P10 Plus has been launched in Malaysia. This affordable kin of the company's flagship P10 series is targeted at the South East Asian market.

Prior to the MWC 2017 in late February, the P10 Lite images and specs were leaked on a regular basis, but Huawei didn't unveil the handset back then for some reason. Now, the device has finally seen the light of the day. The P10 Lite has been launched in Malaysia at 1299 Ringgit (approx. Rs. 19,000). This is definitely a great pricing for the mid-range phone while the P10 is priced over twice this amount.

Notably, the P10 Lite is a watered-down variant of the P10 and you can see differences in all the aspects except for the OS. We say this as the P10 Lite also boots on Android 7.0 Nougat as the high-end models. But the hardware aspects of the phone are a way too different than the ones seen on the flagship models in the P10 series.

When it comes to specs, the P10 Lite boasts of a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and makes use of an in-house Kirin 655 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The battery capacity is 3,000mAh and there is a 12MP main snapper on the P10 Lite and it isn't a dual Leica lens setup as in the P10 Plus. Despite the mid-range pricing, the display size and resolution are definitely worthy additions to this phone.

