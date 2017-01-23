Huawei P10 Lite launching by April with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box

We had earlier reported that Huawei is set to launch P10 around March or April. Even before the news could fade out, here comes another groundbreaking news which suggests that Huawei P10 Lite is in the pipeline along with P10.

Huawei P10 Lite is expected to be the downgraded version of the upcoming flagship - Huawei P10. If the latest rumors are to be trusted upon, a new Huawei smartphone that goes by the code name WAS-AL00 has received TENAA certification in China, and it is most likely to be Huawei P10 Lite. This makes it clear that Huawei P10 Lite can be unveiled very soon.

In terms of the specs, the upcoming Huawei smartphone may sport a 5.2-inch full HD along with a fingerprint sensor on the back side. It is also suggested that the code name WAS-AL00 phone will be a mid-ranged handset and will run on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system right out of the box, which is expected to be backed by a 2,900 mAh battery.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 with dual-rear camera launch expected in March-April

Not only that, rumors also confirm that the smartphone is likely to be powered by a 2.1GHz Kirin processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Further in terms of optics, upcoming Huawei P10 Lite will feature a 12MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, but no dual rear camera this time.

As of now, the specs about Huawei P10 Lite are just rumors and the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't confirmed any of it.

Source