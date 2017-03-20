Huawei P10 Lite now launched in UK, may come soon to India

Huawei, at the MWC 2017 held in Barcelona, last month launched their flagship smartphones the P10 and P10 Plus. Less than a month later, the company has now announced another budget version of the P10 handset. Dubbed as the P10 Lite, it was earlier t launched in Malaysia and now it has been officially launched in the UK. Priced at around Rs. 24,000, the device is a scaled down P10 and should soon find it's way to Indian shores.

While the company has stuck to the design of it is flagship device the P10 and incorporated most the design element to Huawei P10 Lite. The P10 Lite will sport a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a 2.5D curved glass on the front and a metal frame. The device will be offered in Midnight Black and Platinum Gold options with ceramic sandblasted finish on the back.

The most notable difference between the P10 and P10 Lite is that the budget model has the fingerprint scanner moved to the back of the device. The device will run on EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat 7.0 and be powered by a 2.15GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 658 SoC along with a Mali-T830MP2 GPU. The smartphone will feature 4GB of RAM and it'll come with 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

To make the smartphone budget friendly the company has had to cut corners and is evident in certain areas. The P10 Lite comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera minus the Leica branding as compared to the camera on the P10 and P10 Plus. The device gets an 8MP selfie shooter along with a camera app which comes with a Portrait Selfie mode allowing for bokeh effects.

Furthermore, the device comes with a hybrid dual-SIM and packs a 3000mAh battery which supports fast charging. The P10 Lite, measures 146.5x72x7.2mm and weighs 142 grams, and offers connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC. The device also features Knuckle Sense, which allows users to tap and draw on the display using their knuckles.

