Huawei P10 Lite price and specs leaked ahead of launch

Alongside the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, looks like the P10 Lite is also in the pipeline. As we had reported earlier, the upcoming Huawei P10 Lite may make its first public in April alongside the two other phones - Huawei P10 and P10 Plus.

Ahead of the launch, there have been innumerable speculations about the Huawei P10 Lite smartphones. Adding on to the rumor mill, the latest reports suggest that Huawei P10 Lite will come in a brand new Rose Gold color variant, alongside the already existing White and Black colors.

The news is confirmed by Roland Quandt in his twitter handle. The tweet reads as follows: Huawei P10 4+64GB ~550€, P10 Plus 6+128GB ~730€, both Black, Gold, Silver, Blue, P10 Lite 3+32GB ~260€, Black, White, Gold, White/Rose".

Huawei P10 4+64GB ~550€

P10 Plus 6+128GB ~730€

both Black, Gold, Silver, Blue

P10 Lite 3+32GB ~260€

Black, White, Gold, White/Rose — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 26, 2017

Furthermore, in the comment section, Quandt confirms by stating that: @rquandt correction: that last one is actually not "White/Rose" but Rose Gold. The tweet clear indicates that Huawei P10 Lite shall be priced 260€, which is roughly around Rs. 18,868.

Huawei P10 Lite is expected to be the downgraded version of the upcoming flagship - Huawei P10. If the latest rumors are to be trusted upon, a new Huawei smartphone that goes by the code name WAS-AL00 has received TENAA certification in China, and it is most likely to be Huawei P10 Lite. This makes it clear that Huawei P10 Lite can be unveiled very soon.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 may launch in two new color variants - green and purple at MWC 2017

In terms of the specs, the upcoming Huawei smartphone may sport a 5.2-inch full HD along with a fingerprint sensor on the back side. It is also suggested that the code name WAS-AL00 phone will be a mid-ranged handset and will run on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system right out of the box, which is expected to be backed by a 2,900 mAh battery.

Not only that, rumors also confirm that the smartphone is likely to be powered by a 2.1GHz Kirin processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

Further in terms of optics, upcoming Huawei P10 Lite will feature a 12MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, but no dual rear camera this time. As of now, the specs about Huawei P10 Lite are just rumors and the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't confirmed any of it.