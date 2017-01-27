Huawei P10 may launch in two new color variants - green and purple at MWC 2017

We had previously reported that Huawei is launching P10 alongside P10 Plus at MWC 2017. Well, the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't revealed any confirmed details on it as of yet.

Ahead of the Huawei P10 launch, there have been quite a lot of speculations about the smartphone about the look, specs and is expected to be the most expensive model in the P series. Adding to the rumor mill, the fresh reports suggest that Huawei 10 will appear in two brand new color variants which include, green and purple.

Not only that, a user at Weibo, with a username @ichangezone, posted a few pictures probably of the upcoming Huawei P10 in brand new green and purple, whereas it holds back its black, gold, and pink color.

To recall, Huawei P9 was unveiled in Red and Blue flavors and did gain wide popularity. The company is probably aiming for the same with Huawei P10 as well. Well, now will Huawei able to achieve the set goal or not will be really interesting to look for.

The smartphone is also rumored to come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD curved display on both the edges, along with a capsule-shaped home button at the bottom-front and power and volume buttons situated on the right panel of the device. Not only that, the smartphone is expected to feature a top-of-the-line hardware.

Wherein other rumors suggest that Huawei P10 is likely to be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM, and may also support wireless charging and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone is expected to make its first public appearance at the MWC 2017 event alongside Huawei P10 Plus.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Huawei P10 smartphone may sport Leica dual-rear camera on the rear side of the device, while the fingerprint sensor placed on the back cover. The leaked images of the green and purple color Huawei P10 also shows a set of a high-end audio system from Yamaha and Harman Kardon as well.

