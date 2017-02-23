Huawei P10 new render leaked online

Previously we reported that Huawei P10 and P10 Plus official teaser was out and while it has just been roughly 24 hours, now the latest tweet by Evan Blass reveals a new render of the Huawei P10 smartphone.

The tweet consists of an image of the P10 and shows it from the front, back and the sides. We further get to see other features and details about the smartphone

Basically the render shows the curved edges on the phone, there is a dedicated power and volume button at the sides, there is also a physical home button and since there is no fingerprint sensor at the back it may be that the sensor is embedded in the phone's home button. There is no indication of capacitative keys, whether they are present or not is hard to tell.

Further, at the rear you can see the Leica-branded dual-camera setup and at the front there is a selfie camera. The P10 looks to be a dark grey version.

However, that is all we can figure out from the render. Besides, as we are just few days away from the start of the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show, we will be seeing more and more renders and image leaks of the phones that are supposed to be revealed at the event in a few days.