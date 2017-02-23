Huawei P10 and P10 Plus coming with EMUI 5.1 and Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Huawei Mobile World Congress 2017 event is set for February 26. This is going to be a crucial event for the company, as the smartphone vendor will finally unveil the most awaited Huawei P10 and P10 Plus.

Alongside the two smartphones, the Chinese smartphone vendor is also going to release a new version of its own software layer atop of Android. Yes, reports are such that Huawei EMUI 5.1 is going to make its very first appearance at the MWC event this year.

The new Huawei user interface will be an upgraded version of the already existing EMUI 5.0 an is expected to come in-built with the latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat version. Hence, EMUI 5.1 will not differ much from the EMUI 5.0. Sadly, there's no other information about the software layer.

We are well aware of the fact that Huawei uses its own customized operating systems to run all its devices, called the EMUI. With the new version of it - EMUI 5.1, expectations are such that Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus can be the first ever devices to come packed with EMUI 5.1 pre-installed.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 & P10 Plus official teaser out ahead of the launch on February 26

As per the specs, both the Huawei devices are likely to come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD display and will be further powered by a Kirin 960 processor. Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the handsets are expected to come in three storage variants - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB memory unit and is backed by a 3100mAh battery.

On the camera front, both the Huawei devices are expected to sport a camera sensor with Leica branding, pretty much similar to that of the Huawei P9, launched last year. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus might also feature a 12MP rear camera while fitting an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

For further information and highlights on Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, stay tuned to GizBot.

Source