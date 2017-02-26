Huawei P10 and P10 Plus go official: Specs, features, price and more

The MWC 2017 has already debuted. After BlackBerry and LG, Huawei has announced its flagship smartphones - P10 and P10 Plus. The company is also taking the wraps off its Huawei Watch 2 at the same event.

We had earlier come across several teasers revealing the possible specs and features of the Huawei flagship duo. Now, Huawei has taken the wraps of these phones officially. Without further ado, let's take a look at what the Huawei flagship phones have to offer us from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design and looks Both the smartphones combine technology and photography in a great design. These are metallic smartphones with a great craftmanship. The Hyper Diamond-Cut finish gives a glossy finish and the same doesn't attract fingerprints and is anti-scratch. There are Ceramic White, Graphite Black, Rose Gold, matte black Sandblast, Prestige Gold, Dazzling Gold, and Mystic Silver variants. Also, Pantone Color Institute has developed two new vibrant and bold color variants - Greenery and Dazzling Blue. The streamlined design doesn't have any camera bump at the rear. The P10 Plus has a smaller and narrower body compared to iPhone 7 Plus, but still packs a larger battery. Huawei P10 The Huawei P10 is fitted with a 5.1-inch QHD 1440p display Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor coupled with 4GB and 64GB storage with support for expandable storage up to 256GB. The P10 runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Emotion UI 5.0. On the camera front, the Huawei P10 adorns a 20MP and a 12MP dual-lens Leica rear camera optics with dual-LED flash, PDAF, HDR, and 4K video recording. Up front, there is an 8MP Leica selfie camera with support for FHD 1080p video recording. The connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device gets its juice from a 3200mAh battery with support for SuperCharge fast charging technology. Huawei P10 Plus Talking about the P10 Plus, there are just a few differences in the specs found on P10. It is the phablet sized version of the P10 with some exclusive features and upgraded innards. This is the world's first 4.5G LTE smartphone enabling strong connectivity. The bigger kin bestows a larger 5.5-inch QHD 1440p with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The processor, software, and camera are similar to those on the P10. Being a bigger phone, the P10 Plus features a 3,750mAh battery with a longer battery life than P10. The 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants. Camera The Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition is a larger lens , 4-in-1 hybrid auto focus, and 2x hybrid zoom. There is a laser sensor along with the dual camera lens for easier macro photography. The selfie cameras also use Leica lens and these capture better low-light selfies. There is a portrait mode for selfies as well. Other features The P10 runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Emotion UI 5.1, which is a better version than the one on P9. This software includes Highlights, Knuckle Swipe Split screen and One Swipe Global and Local search features. The ultraglass fingerprint reader serves various purposes other than just scanning fingeprints. For instance, a double tap take you back to the home screen. Furthermore, the P10 and P10 Plus are water-resistant as well. These phones have ultra memory offering faster speed despite the presence of 4GB RAM.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Price and Availability

The P10 is priced at €649 (approx. Rs. 45,500). The P10 Plus is priced at €699 (approx. Rs. 49,000) for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants and €799 (approx. Rs. 56,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. These phones will go on sale from March.