Huawei P10 and P10 Plus to launch in three variants, prices leaked for all

Huawei is prepping up to set a benchmark at the upcoming MWC 2017 event by announcing the most awaited P10 and P10 Plus. However, the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't confirmed on any of it yet.

Ahead of the launch of the Huawei smartphones, there has been a lot of speculations about both P10 and P10 Plus. Adding on to the rumor mill, the latest one reveals the price of both the devices. Well, we surely doubt about the accuracy, as the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't issued any statement as of yet.

If the leaks are to be believed, the upcoming Huawei P10 will be available in three variants wherein the first one will come packed with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity, available at a price tag of 508$, which when calculated comes roughly around Rs. 34,120.

Moving ahead the second variant of the smartphone will sport a 4GB RAM and 64GB of the native storage unit which will be roughly around Rs. 39,963. Furthermore, the third version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage unit will be available around 683$, which be around Rs. 45,874.

Other than the prices, P10 Plus will be available in four color variants, which include - Black, Gold, Silver, and Blue. Talking about the specs rumors, P10 may come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD curved display on both the edges, along with a capsule-shaped home button at the bottom-front and power and volume buttons situated on the right panel of the device. Not only that, the smartphone is expected to feature a top-of-the-line hardware.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Huawei P10 smartphone may sport Leica dual-rear camera on the rear side of the device, while the fingerprint sensor placed on the back cover.

The leaked images of the green and purple color Huawei P10 also shows a set of a high-end audio system from Yamaha and Harman Kardon as well.

Wherein other rumors suggest that Huawei P10 is likely to be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM, and may also support wireless charging and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is expected to make its first public appearance at the MWC 2017 event alongside Huawei P10 Plus. Well, to highlight again, the Huawei hasn't confirmed on any of the above-mentioned rumor as of yet.