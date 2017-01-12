Huawei P10 and P10 Plus likely to launch on February 26

Huawei has sent out press invites stating that it will launch a "new flagship" device on February 26, a day before the MWC 2017 event is to begin. Predictions are such that the Chinese smartphone vendor might probably unveil the successor of Huawei P9 and the P9 Plus - Huawei P10 and P10 Plus.

The press invite didn't mention any information on what it might unveil other that the word "Flagship device." This makes it pretty evident that Huawei might not add up to the P9 series anymore, and predicts that P10 and P10 Plus could be in the pipeline. However, Huawei hasn't issued any written statement on the launch for now.

There has been a wide range of speculations circulating across the web for a long time now. If the rumors are to be trusted, the upcoming Huawei flagship device, probably P10 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full HD display along with a curved panel and is expected to be a little different look-wise as compared to the P9.

On the other hand, both P10 and P10 Plus might come fitted with a dual rear camera setup. Considering other leaked images of the smartphone, P10 and P10 Plus are rumored to come packed with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There's nothing more highlighted about the rumored Huawei P10 and P10 Plus as of yet. However, if our assumptions turn out to be real, Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will be made Amazon Alexa exclusive like the previously launched Huawei Mate 9.

Needless to say, these are mere rumors and Huawei is yet to confirm the launch of P10 and P10 Plus and the rumored features as well.

