Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Might Launch in March or April 2017

Ever since Huawei released their Mate 9 smartphone in China, rumors were rife over the company's upcoming flagship phone, the Huawei P10. Technically, Huawei P10 will be the successor to the last year released Huawei P9 and is said to retain most of the features as its predecessor.

According to Yu Chengdong, CEO at Huawei Consumer Business Group, the Huawei P10, and P10 Plus will be launched in March or April 2017. To recall, the Huawei P9 was also launched in April 2016 but reached the Indian shores in August 2016.

This is not the first time we are seeing leaks about the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. It was earlier rumored that both the phones would be powered by the company's Kirin 960 chipset, aided with 6GB of RAM. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will feature the same dual rear camera as the Huawei P9 with Leica certified lens.

The P10 and P10 Plus might differ in terms of display size and other hardware features such as the wireless charging. Also, both the phones are expected to feature on-screen fingerprint sensors.

We might see a smaller variant of the Huawei P10, touted as the Huawei P10 Lite. Huawei is planning to launch the phones laden with Android Nougat.

