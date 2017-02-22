Huawei P10 & P10 Plus official teaser out ahead of the launch on February 26

Huawei press meet for the Mobile World Congress 2017 is set for February 26. It's just a few days ago that the smartphone vendor sent out media invites for the same, clearly mentioning the date and the product to be unveiled. Now, the Chinese smartphone vendor released the official teaser of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. Watch it below.

After setting a benchmark by announcing the Honor 6X, Huawei is now going to unveil the two new flagships, Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. There have been a lot of speculation making rounds on the webosphere about both the devices.

Apart from the previously released teasers and renders, just a few days ahead of the launch, Huawei posted a teaser, yet again indicates dual-rear camera set up onboard. Further, the video also shows a countdown that indicates that it's just 4:30 hours to for the launch of the most awaited smartphones of the year.

Moving ahead, the official Huawei teaser confirms that both P10 and P10 Plus will come in multiple color variants, apart from the normal black and white color. Talking about the specifications, there has been a wide range of speculations about the both the devices on the internet.

For the display, both the Huawei devices are likely to come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD display and will be further powered by a Kirin 960 processor. Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the handsets are expected to come in three storage variants - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB memory unit and is backed by a 3100mAh battery.

On the camera front, both the Huawei devices are expected to sport a camera sensor with Leica branding, pretty much similar to that of the Huawei P9, launched last year. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus might also feature a 12MP rear camera while fitting an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

Looks like Huawei is going to live stream the event on their YouTube channel and Facebook page as well. For more details on the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, stay tuned to GizBot.