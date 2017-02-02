Huawei P10 and P10 Plus prices leaked ahead of the launch at MWC 2017

Huawei is prepping up to launch a vast range of smartphones at MWC 2017 next month. The company is all geared up to launch the Huawei P10, P10 Plus and P10 Lite along with the Honor 8 Lite and more maybe.

Ahead of the launch, there have been innumerable rumors about the smartphones, especially P10 and P10 Plus. Adding up to the rumor mill, both Huawei P10 and P10 Plus' prices have been leaked. Well, we surely doubt about the accuracy, as the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't issued any statement as of yet.

Days back Roland Quandt is his twitter handle posted: "Huawei P10 4+64GB ~550€, P10 Plus 6+128GB ~730€, both Black, Gold, Silver, Blue, P10 Lite 3+32GB ~260€, Black, White, Gold, White/Rose." The tweet clear shows that the Huawei P10 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant will be priced at 550€, which is roughly around Rs. 39,988.

Whereas, the Huawei P10 Plus with 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage will be available at Rs. 53,075. Other than the prices, P10 Plus will be available in four color variants, which include - Black, Gold, Silver, and Blue.

Talking about the specs rumors, P10 may come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD curved display on both the edges, along with a capsule-shaped home button at the bottom-front and power and volume buttons situated on the right panel of the device. Not only that, the smartphone is expected to feature a top-of-the-line hardware.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Huawei P10 smartphone may sport Leica dual-rear camera on the rear side of the device, while the fingerprint sensor placed on the back cover. The leaked images of the green and purple color Huawei P10 also shows a set of a high-end audio system from Yamaha and Harman Kardon as well.

Wherein other rumors suggest that Huawei P10 is likely to be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM, and may also support wireless charging and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone is expected to make its first public appearance at the MWC 2017 event alongside Huawei P10 Plus. Well, to highlight again, the Huawei hasn't confirmed on any of the above-mentioned rumor as of yet.