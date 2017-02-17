Huawei P10 and P10 Plus leaked images shows dual-curved display

Huawei had recently confirmed that in a leaked teaser that they will be unveiling the rumored Huawei P10 at the Mobile World Congress this year. Well, predictions are also such that the company might also unveil Huawei P10 Plus, alongside P10.

Ahead of the launch of these Huawei smartphones set for February 26, there have been a lot of speculations making rounds on the internet already. Adding on to the rumor mill looks like images of both the flagships have been leaked now.

Days ago, pictures of the most awaited Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus has been leaked out and is flying all across the internet. The images show that P10 Plus will be featuring a dual-curved display and a fingerprint scanner at the back side.

SEE ALSO: Honor V9 will be rebranded as Honor 8 Pro for the international market

For the display, both the Huawei devices are likely to come packed with a 5.5-inch QHD display and will be further powered by a Kirin 960 processor. Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the handsets are expected to come in three storage variants - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB memory unit and is backed by a 3100mAh battery.

On the camera front, both the Huawei devices are expected to sport a camera sensor with Leica branding, pretty much similar to that of the Huawei P9, launched last year. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus might also feature a 12MP rear camera while fitting an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

The renders also indicate that P10 Plus will be announced in Black color, however, not sure if the company is planning up for more colors to be announced later in the year. While Huawei P10 might appear in gold color for now. Further, connectivity-wise the smartphone might come packed with a USB Type-C for charging and data transfer.