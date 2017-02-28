Huawei P10 and P10 Plus to come with GoPro's Quik video editing app

GoPro today announced a partnership with Huawei Consumer Business Group in which GoPro will be bringing its Quik mobile video editing app to the new P10 smartphone lineup. The app will come integrated within the photo Gallery on the smartphones and it will serve as the primary video editing solution on the latest devices.

Just a fun fact, Quik ranks as one of the most popular mobile video editing apps in the world.

However, with the new integration, Huawei P10 and P10 Plus smartphones' photo gallery will use a new feature called "Highlights" which will automatically select photos and videos for the user. Then with a tap of the button, Quik app will generate video matching the edit to the beat of the music, adding cool effects and transitions. From there, the users will be able to quickly share the video or customize it, further choosing from various templates (additional filters, transitions, effects and more).

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 and P10 Plus go official: Specs, features, price and more

Commenting on the partnership and the use case of the app, GoPro Founder, and CEO, Nick Woodman said, "The Quik app transforms your smartphone photos and videos into amazing edits with the press of a button." "We're excited to partner with Huawei to bring Quik app to Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus devices, amongst others, providing them with a quick and easy way to share compelling stories on-the-go."

While GoPro has made the partnership official, during a keynote at Mobile World Congress, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei also highlighted how Quik app is integrated into the phone's photo gallery, enabling users to launch Quik from the gallery itself.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 Lite caught in the wild, complete specs leaked

In any case, while the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus has just been launched, users will now be getting something unique from the company this time.