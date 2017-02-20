Huawei P10's FCC pictures leak ahead of MWC 2017

Huawei P10, the upcoming flagship smartphone is all set to be unveiled at the MWC 2017 on February 26. We already know quite a lot about the smartphone and its specs, thanks to the numerous leaks that flooded the internet lately.

For the very first time, we have the pictures of the smartphone from an official source. Well, Huawei P10 pictures were published on the official FCC website. These pictures show both the front and back of the smartphone and the innards as well. The front seems to be framed between rulers to give an idea of its exact size.

These images appear to show the P10 and not the P10 plus as the display is a flat one. As per the later rumors, the P10 will be fitted with a 5.5-inch curved edge display whereas the P10 will have a smaller 5.2-inch flat display.

Also Read: Huawei P10 Plus official press images leaked

Notably, the form factor and design language of the P10 shown in the images seem to be similar to those of the P9. It looks like there will not be a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the upcoming smartphone. Going by the rumors, the sensor is likely to be placed underneath the physical home button at the front.

From the images, we can infer that the Huawei P10 would be a compact device with a non-removable back panel and battery. Also, it is glad to see the 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port as well.

As mentioned above, Huawei will announce the P10 and P10 Plus at the MWC 2016 next week in Barcelona and release the handsets sometime in March.

Source