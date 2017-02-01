Huawei P10 Plus new render leak reveals dual fingerprint and iris scanner

According to the latest reports, a new render of the Huawei P10 Plus has surfaced on the internet. While there have been a lot of leaks surrounding the alleged render of the P10, Huawei P10 Plus was revealed with only the front render with a black finish. And due to this black finish, nothing much could be deduced about the device.

While this was the case, the new render of the P10 Plus provides a lot more information. It shows a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back in addition to a physical home button. This is a bit surprising because of the fact that the home button and fingerprint scanner have been added separately. Will the P10 Plus have dual fingerprint sensors? We are still speculating it.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 press renders leaked revealing design changes

While analyzing the new render there is also an extra feature on the P10 Plus. And it is a third sensor located beside the selfie camera. As of now the only answer we can come about is that the third sensor could be a second selfie camera or an Iris scanner. We have to wait for some more time till we get our hands of the proper specs of the device.

Nonetheless, according to the source, the P10 Plus is expected to come with a curved screen much like the Huawei's Mate 9 Pro. The screen is said to be 5.5-inch display with Quad-HD resolution.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10 may launch in two new color variants - green and purple at MWC 2017

The source has also mentioned that the P10 Plus could come with a higher-clocked Kirin 965 processor and has been said to be available in 6GB+128GB / 8GB+256GB memory versions and the storage capacity would be expandable via microSD. The smartphone is likely to run Android Nougat with (assuming it will) EMUI 5.0. Rumored battery size for the P10 Plus is 3,650 mAh.

the smartphone should be unveiled at MWC along with the price and all the specifications.