Huawei P10 Plus official press images leaked revealing a stunning design

As is the case with every smartphone these days, we have seen numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the Huawei's next flagship, the Huawei P10 Plus, and the standard P10.

Just a couple of days ago, the Huawei P10 Plus was spotted on a Spanish retailers website. And today, we have what seems to be the official press images of the handset.

As you can see from the above image, the Huawei P10 Plus will have a dual-curved display with the fingerprint scanner at the back. The standard P10 though will have a flat-panel display with the fingerprint scanner just below it.

Also, the images reveal a dual-camera setup with the Leica branding akin to the one we have already seen on the Huawei P9 and a few other handsets from the company.

As per the earlier rumors, the Huawei P10 Plus is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display, Kirin 960 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of expandable storage space. The imaging department will be taken care of by a 12MP dual camera setup.

At the front, there will be an 8MP camera to take care of selfies. It is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with a layer of EMUI 5.0 on top of it.

