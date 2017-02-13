Huawei P10 Plus with a colossal 8GB of RAM spotted in Spain

Huawei P10 Plus, what is believed to be the successor of the Huawei P9 Plus is spotted on a Spanish retailer listing. There will, of course be a standard variant, possibly called the Huawei P10, but the listing only reveals the specs of the Plus model.

According to the rumors, the Huawei P10 Plus will flaunt a 5.5-inch QHD display. The listing reveals an inclusion of a colossal 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of expandable storage space. A 12MP dual camera setup should be a part of the package, if rumors are anything to go by. At the front, there should be an 8MP camera.

On the software side of things, the device boots Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Under-the-hood will be an in-house Kirin 960 chipset.

The Spanish retailers listing also mentions that the P10 Plus will come in a silver color variant. However, you can expect the device to come in multiple colors once the company launches it.

The listing reveals a price tag of USD 799 (approximately Rs. 53,382). The company is hosting an event at the MWC 2017 on Feb 26th. It’d be interesting to see if the company unveils the smartphone at the event.

