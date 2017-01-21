Huawei P10 press renders leaked revealing design changes

Press renders of the upcoming Huawei P10 surfaced in China confirming the earlier design rumors.

Just yesterday, production images of the upcoming Huawei P10 were leaked revealing the design. In-line with these leaks, the press renders reveal a re-positioned fingerprint scanner which is integrated into the home button.

Also Read: Leaked production images of Huawei P10 confirmed the design

For the unaware, the Huawei P9 had the fingerprint scanner located at the back just below the camera module. Speaking of the camera, the Huawei P10 will still feature the dual-camera setup as seen on its predecessor. Leica will co-engineer the camera as was the case with the P9. The images also reveal a dual-LED flash along with laser autofocus.

Rumored specs include a 5.5-inch QHD display which is curved on both the edges. Other details of the device are yet to be revealed. But, we expect it to feature top-of-the-line hardware.

As per the launch date, the smartphone is expected to be unveiled at the MWC 2017.