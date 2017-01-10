Huawei P10's HD renders and key specs hit the web, MWC 2017 launch possible

2016 was a pretty good year for many smartphone manufacturers and Huawei is definitely one of them. If you haven't forgotten, at the CES 2017, Huawei made an appearance though it didn't announce any smartphone. Now, the company seems to be all set to focus on the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 slated to happen in late February in Barcelona.

At the MWC 2017, the Chinese manufacturer is tipped to announce its flagship smartphone for this year - Huawei P10 and this device is said to be a major highlight in the coming days as the leaks and rumors surrounding the smartphone are growing in number.

In a recent development, the high-definition renders of the upcoming Huawei flagship emerged online along with the key specifications of the smartphone. The render tips that the Huawei P10 could be sleeker than the previous flagships from the company as its design seems to be well-trimmed and refined. The smartphone seems to boast well-designed edges and dual-lens camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor at its back. The display on the P10 seems to be a curved one and there seems to be an elliptical home button as well.

Talking about the specifications, the upcoming Huawei P10 is likely to arrive with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p AMOLED display and equip an in-house 2.3GHz octa-core Hi-silicon Kirin 960 processor. The other hardware aspects of the device are said to include a whopping 6GB RAM capacity and Mali G71 graphics unit. Also, the Huawei P10 is believed to arrive in two storage capacities of which one will be 256GB.

Leaving the specifications and design aside, the Huawei P10 was earlier speculated to arrive with artificial intelligence and feature the Leica dual-lens camera as its predecessor. The smartphone is also said to feature wireless charging and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Going by the launch pattern that Huawei has been following previously, the P10 should be released in April, but the unveiling will take place at MWC 2017.

