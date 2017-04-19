Huawei P10 shows different storage speed: Report

Two new smartphones unveiled by Huawei during MWC 2017, has received good reviews from the buyers till now. Both the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus pleased everyone by their striking design and a fantastic camera.

These phones are said to be the larger upgrade when compared to the predecessor Huawei P9. Like every other phone, even this has got some negative points. Some Huawei P10 users of China faced a strange problem. According to few sources, the users noticed different read and write speed on phones having different storage option. It is really disheartening to the P10 users with lower storage variant.

Some members of a Huawei forum experimented this using a storage benchmarking app known as Androbench 5. They discovered that some devices show slower speed compared to others. That is, the difference between the speed varies from 700mbps to 300mbps. It's a huge difference by the way.

To get a clear picture of this, you need to compare the speed with the storage option available on the device. The device which showed 700MBps used a storage of UFS 2.1, whereas the phone with speed above 500Mbps used UFS 2.0 storage. Those with speed lesser than 300Mbps, the storage used is eMMC 5.1.

Other than this, both the phones have met the expectations of the Huawei fans. As it mentioned earlier, it offers an amazing camera along with high-end specs. For your reference, you can read the article further to know more about them.

