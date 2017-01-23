Huawei P10 with dual-rear camera launch expected in March-April

We had earlier reported that Huawei is working on their next-gen flagship smartphone - the Huawei P10 and it would probably be unveiled on February 29 at the MWC 2017 event, alongside P10 Plus. The latest report now suggests that Huawei P10 might make its first public appearance only by March or April.

There have been innumerable speculations circulating across the web about the smartphone, wherein the previously leaked images of the Huawei P10 smartphone shows Leica dual-rear camera on the rear side of the device, while the fingerprint sensor placed on the back cover.

Rumored specs include a 5.5-inch QHD curved display on both the edges, along with a capsule-shaped home button at the bottom-front and power and volume buttons situated on the right panel of the device. Not only that, the smartphone is expected to feature a top-of-the-line hardware.

SEE ALSO: Leaked production images of Huawei P10 confirmed the design

Other rumors suggest that Huawei P10 is likely to be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM, and also support wireless charging and run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The device might launch only in black color variant.

Well, Huawei is yet to confirm on the rumors about P10 buzzing all across the internet.