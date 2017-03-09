Huawei P11 will be unveiled at MWC 2018, confirms VP

It's just a couple of weeks since the announcement of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus at the MWC 2017. Within such a short span of time, there is news about the next year's flagship phone - Huawei P11.

As per a recent report, Bruce Lee, the Vice President of Handsets Product at Huawei is claimed to have stated that we can expect the next flagship smartphones to be announced in a similar way. Going by the launch pattern of the Chinese manufacturer, the P11 announcement can be expected to go official at the MWC 2018. Notably, Lee added that they will probably launch devices at the MWC in future.

This is considered to be a great decision. The time chosen by Huawei will definitely help in boosting the sales of the flagship models and also in reducing the gap between the announcement and the release of the device. This will, in turn, reduce the costs of longer marketing campaigns.

In the past years, Huawei failed to release the flagships P8 and P9 quickly after their announcement. But this time, the company has prepared itself to release the P10 and P10 Plus without any delay. Besides these two flagship phones, those are already announced, Huawei is likely prepping to unveil another flagship smartphone this year at the IFA 2017 that will be held in late August or early September.

