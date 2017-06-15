Huawei P11 tipped to feature a Kirin 970 SoC and 8GB RAM

Not even six months have passed since the launch of Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus and the Huawei P11 rumors are already pouring in. We have come across some details about the smartphone on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.

Going by the information, the Huawei P11 will be powered by a Kirin 970 SoC, which will be built on the 10nm manufacturing process. The Kirin 970 processor is expected to launch sometime later this year, when Huawei decides. Other than that, the source further reveals that the P11 will arrive with 8GB RAM on board. It will feature a 4K display with minimal bezels around it.

There is a possibility that the fingerprint scanner will be underneath the display. As for the software, the source has not revealed anything, but the Huawei P11 will most likely run on Android O right out of the box topped with the company's very own Emotion UI (EMUI). Well, as of now, we haven't come to know any other details about the phone's specifications and features.

We can't ignore the fact that the Huawei P11 will be launched in the Q1 of 2018, which is like eight months away. So it is too early to predict whether these speculations will be true or not. Either way, we will get to see countless numbers of leaks and rumors about the device in the following months.

One of the most highlighted features of the Huawei P11 will be definitely the chipset it carries. It is expected to be the second Huawei device to pack the Kirin 970 SoC. Coming behind only to the Huawei Mate 10, which will get unveiled in the fourth quarter of this year.

