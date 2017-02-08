Huawei P8 Lite (2017) renamed as Nova Lite?

Huawei originally introduced the P8 Lite in 2015, and recently during the CES 2017 the company did announce a newer version of the same smartphone. It has been deemed to be the successor of the 2015 edition P8 Lite smartphone.

However, the company might be changing the name of the smartphone this time and reports have suggested that the P8 Lite will be sold under a different name in some countries. The name that the smartphone will adopt is said to be "Huawei Nova Lite".

This information was basically revealed on a Twitter post by Evan "@evleaks" Blass. He has posted an image and which looks like a sales banner for both the P8 Lite (2017) and the Nova Lite. Interestingly, the image shows the same phone and the slogan, "Power Without Pause".

So, Huawei's P8 lite (2017) -- sequel to a 2015 model & debuted b/w 2016's P9 & 2017's P10 -- will retail in some markets as the Nova lite. pic.twitter.com/HuEDSQgDHB — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 7, 2017

Furthermore, the 2017 version of the smartphone will be sold in black, white and gold variants under both the P8 Lite (2017) and the Nova Lite branding.

Well, that is all we get from the image, no further information has been disclosed. All in all, we can just assume that Huawei by giving the smartphone a new name might be planning to enter markets where the P8 Lite has not yet be made available.