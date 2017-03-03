Huawei P9 smartphones to receive Android 7.0 Nougat in March

Huawei looks finally set to roll out the Android Nougat update for its 2016 flagship model the P9. The smartphone has been running Android Marshmallow since its launch and while the company had said that it would bring Nougat to the P9 at the earliest, many have been still waiting for the update to reach their devices.

Besides, earlier reports indicated that the P9 users around the globe would get the update in early 2017, but that was not the case. Huawei pushed the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Chinese users only.

However, with new reports that are coming in, the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Huawei P9 could be released soon. As a matter of fact, Huawei has announced that it would begin the global rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.0 to the P9 in Q1 2017. And if you know March is the last month of the first quarter.

As this is the case with the release time, we can assume that Huawei P9 users should expect to receive the long-awaited Nougat update in the coming weeks. On the other hand, if the global rollout does begin it will take some time for the update to reach all devices. Basically, some P9 users might also not get EMUI 5.0 and Android 7.0 Nougat in March.

According to PhoneArena, apart from the usual Android 7.0 Nougat changes and the new EMUI 5.0, Huawei could also bring the latest security patch from Google.