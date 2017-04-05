Huawei quietly launches Y5 2017; features and specifications

Huawei has just released its new smartphone Huawei Y5 2017 in a quiet manner. While the successor of last year's Huawei Y6 II is now listed on the website of Huawei, being an entry-level device, it was not announced officially.

Though the company has not yet revealed any details regarding the availability and pricing of the phone, the website has the entire listing of its specifications. However, it is expected that the budget smartphone will hit the market soon. Available in gold, pink, grey, blue and white color options, design-wise the device is not much different than the Huawei Y6 II.

Huawei Y5 2017 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EMUI 4.1 skin on top, which comes as a disappointment to the fans. It is not likely that the device will get a Nougat update in future.

It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor, along with an internal storage of 2GB RAM, which can be further expanded up to 16 GB.

The device comes with a 5-inch display with HD (720p) resolution. One thing that makes Huawei Y5 2017 stand out is its beautiful design. It sports a textured body and curvy lines and is just 8.45mm thin.

In terms of optics, the handset boasts an 8-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone flash, a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash and 84-degree wide-angle lens on the front for selfies and video calling.

Huawei Y5 2017 packs a removable 3,000 mAh battery, which is said to last for a day and a half on a single charge. Connectivity suite offers 4G LTE support, WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, AGPS and GLONASS.

