Huawei's Honor 9 spotted with 6GB RAM on TENAA listing

Huawei Honor 9 has lately been spotted on TENAA listing and it reveals that this smartphone will be launched in three variants. This is not the first instance of Honor 9 being spotted on TENAA. The previous listing revealed that Honor 9 would boast 4GB RAM clubbed with 64 GB internal storage.

However, the new listing has revealed that a 6GB variant will also be available for users with either 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. It is quiet evident that the smartphone will be available in multiple variations.

The listing also disclosed that Honor 9 will have a 2.4GHz processor and our best guess is that Huawei will install an in-house processor in this smartphone.

Other features including a 5.15 inch full HD display, dual camera combo and a big 3,100 mAh battery are also rumored to be housed on the device.

