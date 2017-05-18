Huawei’s Kirin 970 Chip built on 10nm process leaked once again

Once again it's time for Huawei to make its way into headlines with its upcoming Kirin chip. The specs and features of next generation Kirin 970 chip by Huawei has already surfaced online in the beginning of this year.

This old leak just gave away some information regarding the 10nm TSMC process on which the chip is built, about an octa-core CPU and a Cat. 12 LTE band. Now, its time for another leak to come out. This leak made its appearance on China's Weibo. As expected, it revealed many pieces of information regarding the upcoming Huawei chipset. Let us see in detail what are those leaked specs.

As per the new leak on Weibo, the Kirin 970 chip is built using 10nm TSMC FinFET process. If you compare it with the previous generation of Kirin 960, it was manufactured using a 16nm process.

This processor is said to integrate an ARM Cortex A73 core which will most likely be in an octa-core formation. This new chip will be the first one to have ARM Heimdallr MP GPU on it. It also supports full network, five carrier aggregation, and global frequency band.

The earlier leak said that this chipset will come with an octa-core CPU with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores and will have a clock frequency in the range of 2.8GHz - 3.0GHz.

It also claimed that it will be the first chip to use a 10nm process and will be integrated with Cat. 12 LTE baseband. Some rumors do say that it will be a major upgrade for problems such as power consumption, heat and other.

Source