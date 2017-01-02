Huawei Smartphones to Launch in 2017

The year 2016 was quite an eventful year for the Chinese tech giant Huawei. The company introduced a slew of budget and flagship smartphones across multiple price categories including Honor 5A, Honor 5C, Holly 3, Honor 8, Huawei P9, Honor 8 Smart and the list goes on.
But as 2016 is now a thing of past, we take a look at what Huawei is expected to offer to this world in the year 2017. Here's a list of upcoming smartphones to be launched this year from the house of Huawei.
Honor, Huawei' sub-brand, on their official Honor USA Twitter handle, teased a new smartphone that they are going to announce on January 3 at the CES 2017. Dubbed as 'Epic', there are not many details about the smartphone, however, it will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear and might be the first flagship in the Honor series of the year 2017. The smartphone maker will also introduce the successor of the popular Huawei P9. A couple of days ago, the prototype images of the P10 surfaced online showing a design awfully similar to its predecessor. However, there were a few subtle changes as well. As per reports, the P10 will feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD Display as opposed to the 5.2-inch Full HD display on the P9. Huawei P10 will also sport a Leica branded dual camera setup at its back. Considering the fact that the Mate 9 sports 20MP +12MP sensor, it is safe to assume the same setup will be seen on the P10 as well. Additionally, one can expect OIS (optical image stabilization) this time. Huawei P10 is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and will have Huawei's latest in-house chipset. SEE ALSO: Huawei to Announce an ‘Epic' Honor Phone at the CES 2017 Huawei Mate S2 is making rumors from quite a long time, and it seems the smartphone will finally see the light of the day in 2017. The rumored specifications of the smartphone include a 5.9-inch Full HD display, 2.6GHz Kirin 960 processor with Mali T880 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, a 16MP main camera and 8MP front camera, a 3,500 mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat. SEE ALSO: Honor Magic First Impressions We might also see Huawei launching a budget tablet under the Honor series. the Huawei Android Tablet is listed to flaunt a large 7-inch qHD display at the front that will have a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet will come packed with a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor clocked at the speed of 1.5GHz and this processor will be clubbed with 2GB of RAM. The tablet will have 6GB of internal storage space. Besides these new smartphones, the Indian market will see the confirmed launch of the already announced Honor 6X in January 2017, and Honor Magic later in the year, if Huawei plans to launch the handset in India. Stay tuned for more updates on Huawei smartphones in the year 2017 on GIZBOT.
