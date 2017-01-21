Huawei smartphones to get Android 7.0 Nougat Update soon

Earlier this month, Huawei the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched the P8 Lite (2017) running Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 out of the box and now it seems like the company s bringing some more good news for the consumers. According to the latest report, the company's roadmap for releasing EMUI 5.0 to its other mid-range smartphones has been leaked.

Te devices which are expected to receive the update are Huawei's Honor 6X, Honor Note 8, Huawei Nova, and Huawei G9 Plus. These smartphones will be receiving the update throughout this year.

SEE ALSO: Apple files lawsuit against Qualcomm over unpaid royalty fee

Well, according to the leaked table on Weibo, the first mid-ranger to get the update will be the Huawei Nova smartphone in March, followed by the Honor Note 8 and Huawei G9 Plus in April. In addition, the Honor 6X and the MediaPad M3 tablet will be receiving the Android Nougat-based EUI 5.0 update sometime in May.

Just to recall, last year during the launch of Huawei's flagship Mate 9, the company had officially announced its roadmap for Android 7.0 Nougat roll out. The announcement talked about smartphones such as the Huawei Mate 8, Huawei P9, Huawei P9 Plus, Huawei P9 Lite, Huawei Nova, and Huawei Nova Plus and that these would receive the Nougat update sometime in the first quarter 2017.

SEE ALSO: Google Play Services gets Instant Tethering mobile hotspot feature

However, the leak now confirms Huawei Nova's timeline and we could expect the same to follow with other Huawei devices.

NDTV reports that the new EMUI 5.0 ROM is expected to bring a lot of improvements in interface design and security. Huawei has claimed that with EMUI 5.0 'the user can activate 90 percent of the main functions in only two or three clicks'. Moreover, it has been said that the machine learning feature optimizes resources automatically. Huawei has further said that EMUI 5.0 also brings power management to improve battery efficiency and that it also has 'App Lock' for added security.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals