Huawei to launch a new 5.5-inch smartphone with 4GB RAM and Android Nougat

Huawei one of the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturers might be planning on launching a new smartphone in the market soon. A new smartphone with model name Huawei TRT-AL00A has now appeared on TENNA, the Chinese Certification site.

The certification site further provides few images and some key specifications of the device. According to the details that have been made public, the Huawei TRT-AL00A features a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixel. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the storage can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. As for the software, the smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI on top. The smartphone is backed up by a 3900mAh battery. Coming to the optics, the Huawei TRT-AL00A sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options like 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, a MicroUSB port, GPS, Proximity Sensor, Gravity Sensor and Ambient Light sensor is included with the smartphone. The device measures 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.35 mm and weighs 165 grams.

Finally, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come in Gray, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold colors. On the other hand, now that the smartphone has appeared on the certification site, Huawei could launch the smartphone in the coming days.