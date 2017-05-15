Huawei Y3 2017 launched: Features, Specifications and more

Last month Huawei unveiled its Y5 2017 smartphone and now it looks like the company is yet again taking the wraps off another entry-level phone.

Dubbed as Y3 2017, Huawei has released the successor to Y3 II and if you recall this smartphone was launched last year. Currently, the smartphone has been listed on Huawei's online web page.

While this smartphone was more or less launched silently, let's have a look at what this smartphone brings.

Display, RAM, Processor The smartphone comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display along with a curved body. Under the hood, t the smartphone packs a 1.1GHz processor paired with Mali T720 graphics. We are assuming the chipset to be a MediaTek MT6737M quad-core SoC. Additionally, the phone gets 1GB RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage which can further be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. Battery and Software The dual SIM 4G smartphone is backed by a 2200mAh battery with an Ultra Power Saving Mode. "When your battery is low, your phone will automatically remind you to enable Ultra Power Saving Mode, which will extend your phone's battery life," says the company. As for the software, the handset runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS with EMUI 4.1 Mini layering on top. Cameras Talking about the cameras, the Huawei Y3 2017 sports an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and LED flash. On the front, there's a 2MP camera for capturing selfies. Other camera features include Beauty mode, time-lapse and Panorama. The company has also added a feature that lets users click a photo by just pressing the lower volume button twice when the phone screen is off. Price and Availability Well, the pricing and availability details have not yet been disclosed but it is expected that in all respects, the handset will be in the budget category. However, the new generation of Huawei Y3 will be available in five colors like Gold, Pink, Blue, White, and Gray.