Huawei Y6 (2017) with 13-megapixel, 3000mAh battery launched

Huawei is adding a new smartphone in its Y series. After launching the Y3 and Y7 smartphones, the company has yet again quietly launched a new smartphone Y6 (2017).

However, this is not entirely a new smartphone but it is an upgraded or updated version of the original Huawei Y6 that was launched nearly two years ago. So it seems that Huawei has finally decided to work on bringing some improvements to the old model and give it a fresh look.

That being said, Huawei Y6 (2016) doesn't necessarily bring some major changes but includes significant enhancements. This might be due to the fact that the company has decided to make the smartphone a budget friendly device.

Huawei hasn't revealed the price and the availability details of the smartphone though.

Let's have a look at the features and specifications of the device.

Display, RAM, Processor The new Y6 (2017) model sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Huawei Y6 (2017) comes with 16GB of built-in storage which is expandable via microSD card. Camera, Battery and Software Talking about the camera, the handset comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel camera with flash support and a wide angle lens of 84 ° for selfies and video calls. The new Huawei Y6 2017 is backed by a high-density, high-capacity polymer 3000mAh battery and it runs on EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Other Features The smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The sensors on the smartphone include accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass, and ambient light sensor. The smartphone will be made available in White, Gold, and Gray colors. And finally, the Y6 (2017) measures 143.8x72.0x8.5mm and weighs around 150 grams.