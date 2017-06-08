Huawei Y7 Prime with 4000mAh battery, 3GB RAM and 12 MP camera launched

Huawei has been launching several smartphones in the market within the last couple of months. While it seems that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is on a launching spree, the company has unveiled a new smartphone for the consumers.

Dubbed as Huawei Y7 Prime the smartphone has been launched in Hong Kong. However, this new smartphone is basically the same as Enjoy 7 Plus model which is available in China. The device is available at Vmall and comes at a price of HKD 1,880, around $240/Rs. 15,456. Besides, one of its key highlight its massive battery, that promises impressive standby time.

In any case, let's have a look at some of the features and specs of this device.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display, RAM, and Storage Huawei Y7 Prime features a 5.5-inch IPS In-Cell Touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and 267 PPI. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 eight-core processor (4 x A53 1.4GHz, 4 x A53) clocked at 1.1 GHz along with Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Battery and Software The smartphone gets it strength from a massive 4000mAh battery which claims to offer 20 hours of video playback or up to 15 hours of internet browsing. Further, the device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top of it. There is also a fingerprint sensor sits just beneath the primary camera found on the rear panel. Camera On the camera front, the Huawei Y7 Prime sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, with 1.25 μm pixel sensor and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Other Features Besides, the smartphone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/AGPS/Glonass, a microUSB port, Proximity sensor, Digital Compass, Gravity and Ambient light sensor. The handset measures 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.35mm and weighs 165 grams. The smartphone will be available, in gold, silver, gray color options.