Hugo Barra is leaving Xiaomi to embark on a new journey

Hugo Barra has announced that he is leaving Xiaomi after three-and-a-half years of working with the company and has stated that he will be going back to Silicon Valley and probably embark on a new journey there.

Barra as such will be transitioning out of his role at Xiaomi in February after the Chinese New Year.

On the other hand, Barra said that he has chosen to leave because living in such a singular environment away from home, family, and friends has taken a huge toll on his life and started affecting his health. He has affirmed that it was time for him to return back.

Before joining Xiaomi, Barra was at Google for nearly six years serving various top roles including Director of Product Management for Mobile and Android.

Currently, Barra serves as the Vice President of Xiaomi's Global efforts and has been the main person behind the expansion of Xiaomi beyond China. Under his leadership, the Chinese company has expanded to India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and more recently, the European and US markets.

However, the decision to leave he says comes at the right time because according to him Xiaomi is in a very good place on its global expansion path. He has further added that the world now saw Xiaomi as a global player changing the tech industry through its simple promise of bringing innovation to everyone.

More importantly, Barra in his note has stated that Xiaomi now had a strong, globally-minded executive team who even after his departure will continue to drive the momentum forward.

Barra will remain an advisor to Xiaomi even after leaving the company.

