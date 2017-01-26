Hugo Barra joins Facebook to lead its Virtual Reality team as VP

Hugo Barra, Xiaomi’s ex-Global VP had announced a couple of days ago that he is leaving the company to go back to Silicon Valley — what he considers to be his 'home.’ And ever since the announcement, the tech industry has gone berserk trying to figure out what’s on Hugo’s mind.

Well, it seems like we know what he is up to after all.

Facebook’s CEO and co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg had announced that Hugo would be joining the social-media giant to help push its efforts in virtual reality space, including Oculus to a whole new level.

Mark’s post on Facebook read, “I’m excited that Hugo Barra is joining Facebook to lead all of our virtual reality efforts, including our Oculus team.”

He further revealed that “Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They’ll enable us to experience completely new things and be more creative than ever before. Hugo is going to help build that future, and I’m looking forward to having him on our team.”

To which Hugo reacted saying “Thanks, Mark! I can’t wait to get started in building that future and join the team in a couple of months. It’s been a dream of mine to work in virtual reality even back when AR/VR were just figments of science fiction; now we’re taking selfies in virtual worlds.”

Hugo is still in China, but it’ll be pretty interesting to see the man who put Xiaomi’s name on the world map to lead Facebook’s virtual reality initiatives.